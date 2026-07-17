IMD warns heavy rain Odisha, Chhattisgarh, thunderstorms Delhi, Kerala
Heads up: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says heavy rain is coming to Odisha and Chhattisgarh, and thunderstorm is in the forecast for Delhi and Kerala as the monsoon gears up again.
Odisha and Chhattisgarh could see especially intense downpours in the next few days.
If you're in Delhi or northern Kerala, expect thunderstorms and showers this weekend.
Meteorologists predict stronger late July monsoon
A mix of weather systems is behind the soggy forecast. A fading low-pressure area over eastern India is still bringing lots of rain to places like Sundargarh, Keonjhar, and Mayurbhanj in Odisha (until July 22).
In northern Kerala (Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod), there's a yellow alert for thunderstorms on Saturday.
Meteorologists are also predicting a stronger monsoon by late July thanks to cyclonic circulations and a western disturbance moving in soon.