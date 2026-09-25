IMD warns heavy rain to hit Chhattisgarh and Odisha Saturday
The monsoon just is not letting up in northern India: thanks to a stubborn weather system, heavy rain is set to hit places like Chhattisgarh and Odisha this Saturday.
The India Meteorological Department says a depression near Raipur is moving north and should weaken by evening, but for now, expect more wet days ahead.
Uttarakhand red alerts, multi-state storm warnings
The IMD has put red alerts across several parts of Uttarakhand for heavy to very heavy rain, while states like Chhattisgarh, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh are also in for downpours.
Thunderstorms with strong winds (40 to 50km per hour) could hit Bihar, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.
There is also a moderate risk of flash floods in parts of Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar (some areas have already seen more than 30cm of rain recently).