IMD warns Karnataka of rain amid Bay of Bengal low
Heads up, Karnataka!
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says rain is on the way for much of the state over the next few days, thanks to a low-pressure system brewing in the Bay of Bengal and some cyclonic activity.
You can also expect gusty winds, so maybe keep an umbrella handy if you're stepping out.
Several Karnataka districts face heavy rain
Heavy rain and thunderstorms (with winds up to 50km/h) are likely in Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Shivamogga, Mysuru, and Chamarajanagar.
Ballari, Bengaluru Urban and Rural, Tumakuru, Mandya, and nearby spots will see lighter showers. Northern districts like Raichur and Kalaburagi might catch some isolated rain too.
Coastal areas (think Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada) can expect light showers until May 21. The rest of Karnataka should stay mostly dry for now.