IMD warns moderate to heavy rain in coastal Kerala, Karnataka
India
Heads up, IMD is calling for moderate to heavy rain in coastal Kerala, coastal Karnataka, and parts of the Western Ghats as the monsoon ramps up.
Some districts in Telangana might also see thunderstorms and gusty winds thanks to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.
Kerala showers, Tamil Nadu heat warnings
Kerala is set for showers from July 17-21, with Lakshadweep likely getting some rain too.
Hyderabad could see light to moderate rainfall on July 17-18 in areas like Secunderabad and LB Nagar.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are still under heat wave warnings until July 17, so stay cool if you're there!
El Nino may shake up monsoon patterns across India soon.