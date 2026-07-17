IMD warns moderate to heavy rain in coastal Kerala, Karnataka

Kerala is set for showers from July 17-21, with Lakshadweep likely getting some rain too.

Hyderabad could see light to moderate rainfall on July 17-18 in areas like Secunderabad and LB Nagar.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are still under heat wave warnings until July 17, so stay cool if you're there!

El Nino may shake up monsoon patterns across India soon.