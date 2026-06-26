IMD warns northeast India of heavy rain and possible flooding
India's weather is all over the place right now; IMD says the northeast is in for heavy rain and possible flooding from June 27-29, especially in sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, with widespread rainfall and thunderstorms forecast for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura from June 27 to July 2.
Expect thunderstorms and lightning through June 30. So if you're in these areas, it's a good idea to stay alert and check updates.
Eastern Uttar Pradesh heatwave hits 43°C
While the northeast gets drenched, eastern Uttar Pradesh is baking with temperatures hitting 43 degrees Celsius in Ghoorpur.
The IMD expects this heatwave to stick around for a few more days, which could mess with crops and power supplies.
The monsoon that started in Kerala on June 4 is spreading across India but bringing risks: floods up north and relentless heat out east.
Stay safe and follow local advisories!