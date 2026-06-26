IMD warns northeast India of heavy rain and possible flooding India Jun 26, 2026

India's weather is all over the place right now; IMD says the northeast is in for heavy rain and possible flooding from June 27-29, especially in sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, with widespread rainfall and thunderstorms forecast for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura from June 27 to July 2.

Expect thunderstorms and lightning through June 30. So if you're in these areas, it's a good idea to stay alert and check updates.