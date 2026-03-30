IMD warns northern India of thunderstorms and strong winds

Kashmir snow Punjab hail Bihar thundersqualls

Kashmir Valley could see heavy rain and even snowfall on March 30.

Hailstorms might hit Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and east Rajasthan.

Over in the east and northeast, think Assam or Meghalaya; it's going to be pretty rainy through early April.

Bihar and Gangetic West Bengal could see thundersqualls with winds reaching 50-60km/h, gusting up to 70km/h on March 31.

If you're in Delhi NCR, expect partly to generally cloudy skies between March 30 and April 1, with light rain or drizzle likely on March 30 and 31 thanks to a powerful jet stream zipping overhead.