IMD warns of 44.5°C heatwaves, heavy rainfall in different parts
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department(IMD) has predicted extreme weather conditions across different parts of the country over the next few days. The forecast includes heatwaves in some northern and central states, while heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds are expected in northeastern, eastern, and southern regions. Rajasthan is likely to face prolonged heatwave conditions till April 29. Other states under heatwave threat include Madhya Pradesh (till April 27), Bihar (till April 25), Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, and Uttar Pradesh (April 24-27).
Weather forecast
Heatwave likely in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana
The IMD has also predicted heatwave conditions in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi during the first half of the forecast period. Odisha, Jharkhand, and Kerala are also likely to witness isolated heatwaves. On April 23, Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan recorded a maximum temperature of 44.5 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature in northwest India is likely to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius till April 26 and again from April 27-29.
Rain forecast
Heavy rainfall expected in northeastern states
Northeastern India is likely to be the wettest region during this period. Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are likely to witness widespread rains with thunderstorms and lightning. Very heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh from April 25-29. Assam and Meghalaya are also expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall from April 26-29. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are likely to receive heavy rainfall toward the end of this forecast period.
Weather warnings
Thundersqualls likely over northeastern states
The IMD has also issued alerts for the formation of thundersqualls with wind speeds reaching up to 50-60km/h and gusting up to 70km/h over Assam and Meghalaya from April 25-27. Thundersqualls are also likely over parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim on other days. An unsettled weather pattern is expected over eastern India from April 24 onwards, with thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds throughout the week.
Regional weather
Western Himalayan region to witness scattered showers or snowfalls
Southern India is likely to witness isolated to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning. Kerala, Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, and Tamil Nadu are among the regions that will see this weather activity. The Western Himalayan Region is also likely to see scattered showers or snowfall with thunderstorms due to a western disturbance passing through the region.