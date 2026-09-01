IMD warns of flash floods in 10 Jharkhand districts

Heads up, Jharkhand! The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a flash flood warning for 10 districts thanks to some seriously heavy rain.

This alert runs until September 2 morning, so if you're in Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Lohardaga, Gumla, Khunti, Saraikela-Kharsawan, East or West Singhbhum (or Simdega), stay extra cautious.