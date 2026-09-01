IMD warns of flash floods in 10 Jharkhand districts
India
Heads up, Jharkhand! The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a flash flood warning for 10 districts thanks to some seriously heavy rain.
This alert runs until September 2 morning, so if you're in Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Lohardaga, Gumla, Khunti, Saraikela-Kharsawan, East or West Singhbhum (or Simdega), stay extra cautious.
Four Jharkhand districts under red alert
Four districts, Garhwa, Palamu, Simdega, and West Singhbhum, are under a red alert for very heavy rainfall. Dumaria saw the highest downpour at 217mm.
In Jamshedpur, water levels in the Kharkhai and Subarnarekha rivers have gone past their danger marks after the rains and dam releases.
Local officials are urging people living in low-lying areas to move somewhere safer until things settle down.