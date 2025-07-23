Next Article
IMD warns of flooding, travel delays in southern, western India
Heads up: The IMD says southern and western India are in for a serious monsoon boost, with strong winds and heavy rain rolling in over the next several days.
A new low-pressure area forming around July 24-25 will likely make things even wetter, especially near the Bay of Bengal.
Stay safe indoors if you're near the coast: IMD
This isn't just about getting drenched—expect possible flooding, travel delays, and power cuts in affected areas.
Coastal Karnataka, Maharashtra's ghats, Odisha, Kerala, and coastal Andhra Pradesh are all on alert.
If you're near the coast or planning to head out to sea, it's best to stay safe indoors—IMD has warned of rough waters.