Over a 3rd of Indian kids under 5 are stunted
New government numbers show that over a third of Indian children under five are stunted—that's a sign of long-term malnutrition.
About 16% are underweight and over 5% have low weight for their height.
It's a tough reminder that nutrition is still a big challenge for millions of families.
UP has highest stunting rates
Uttar Pradesh has the highest stunting rates, with nearly half its young kids affected. States like Jharkhand, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh aren't far behind.
On the bright side, the government is stepping up: nearly 89,000 mini Anganwadi centers across India are getting modern upgrades to help deliver better nutrition and early learning support to kids who need it most.