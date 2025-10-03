IMD warns of heavy rain, gusty winds in Bengaluru India Oct 03, 2025

Heads up, Bengaluru!

The IMD says you're in for a week of rain and gusty winds, with light to moderate showers and wind speeds around 30-40km/h expected through October 8.

This wet spell is set to last until October 8, so don't forget your umbrella if you're heading out.