IMD warns of heavy rain, gusty winds in Bengaluru
India
Heads up, Bengaluru!
The IMD says you're in for a week of rain and gusty winds, with light to moderate showers and wind speeds around 30-40km/h expected through October 8.
This wet spell is set to last until October 8, so don't forget your umbrella if you're heading out.
Rain expected to ease by weekend
The delayed southwest monsoon and a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal are teaming up to keep things soggy across southern India.
While the rain should ease up by the weekend—with lighter showers and cooler nights around 20°C—expect scattered downpours through Sunday.
Stay dry out there!