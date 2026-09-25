IMD warns of heavy Uttarakhand rain September 26 and 27
India
Heads up, Uttarakhand! The weather department, IMD, has put out a red alert for some serious rain this week.
Bageshwar, Nainital, and Pithoragarh are expected to get hit hard on Saturday, September 26, 2026, while Dehradun and Haridwar should brace themselves on Sunday, September 27, 2026.
Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are also in the mix, so it's best to stay indoors if you can.
Western disturbance may flood northwest India
This wild weather is thanks to a western disturbance rolling through northwest India.
The IMD says heavy downpours could stick around through September 28, 2026, possibly leading to floods or landslides in some areas.
If you're in these districts, keep an eye out for updates and stay safe!