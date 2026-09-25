IMD warns of heavy Uttarakhand rain September 26 and 27

Heads up, Uttarakhand! The weather department, IMD, has put out a red alert for some serious rain this week.

Bageshwar, Nainital, and Pithoragarh are expected to get hit hard on Saturday, September 26, 2026, while Dehradun and Haridwar should brace themselves on Sunday, September 27, 2026.

Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are also in the mix, so it's best to stay indoors if you can.