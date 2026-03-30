IMD warns of rain thunderstorms hail risk in Maharashtra Mar30-Apr4
India
Heads up, Maharashtra!
The weather department (IMD) has warned of rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds in parts of Marathwada, north Maharashtra and western Vidarbha from March 30 to April 4.
Expect light to moderate showers, some lightning, and even a chance of hail in a few spots.
Agriculture Department urges farmers cover harvests
With temperatures set to soar past 40 Celsius in places like Akola and Solapur, these storms could put both public safety and crops at risk.
The Agriculture Department is asking farmers to cover their harvests and finish important work before the bad weather hits.
Also, everyone's advised to avoid sheltering under trees or near power lines during thunderstorms due to lightning risks.