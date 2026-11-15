IMD warns severe cyclone could hit north coastal Andhra
Heads up, Andhra Pradesh: another cyclonic storm is on the way.
The IMD says the system over the Bay of Bengal could turn into a severe cyclone by November 18 and hit North Coastal Andhra around November 19 or 20.
Locals are being told to prep for heavy rain and strong winds as things get rough again.
Third cyclone this month since 1970
This would be the third cyclone to hit in just a month, something that hasn't happened here since 1970.
After Cyclones Arnab and Murasu, people are understandably on alert.
Fishermen have been asked to return to shore by November 15, and officials are already checking damage in affected areas.