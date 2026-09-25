IMD warns very heavy rain in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana
India
Heads up if you're in Telangana or Andhra Pradesh: heavy rain is set to hit on Friday, with the IMD warning of isolated very heavy rain in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Thunderstorms and gusty winds are also in the mix, so it's a good idea to keep an umbrella handy.
Chhattisgarh and Odisha are also expecting more downpours.
Flash flood warnings across eastern India
Flash flood warnings have been issued across Odisha, Chhattisgarh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal.
Visakhapatnam saw a whopping 28cm of rain in just one day.
The IMD warned of a low to moderate risk of flash floods in several districts of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal through Friday morning.