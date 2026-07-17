IMD warns very heavy rain in north Bengal July 18-20
India
Heads up if you're in north Bengal; IMD says very heavy rain is on the way from July 18-20, thanks to a lingering low-pressure system.
Districts like Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Cooch Behar are most likely to get hit.
So if you live there or have plans, keep an eye on the weather.
Landslide and flood warnings by IMD
IMD has issued warnings about possible landslides in hilly areas and flooding in low-lying spots.
Southern districts (including Kolkata) will see lighter showers till July 22, while the north should get some relief after July 20.
Rainfall has already been intense: Alipurduar's Toorsa tea garden got five centimeters of rain in just one day, with other places not far behind.
Stay safe and watch those updates!