Imran Hasan Molla arrested over 2020 JP Nadda convoy attack
Imran Hasan Molla, a former youth leader from West Bengal's Trinamool Congress (TMC), was arrested on November 5 in connection with the 2020 attack on BJP leader JP Nadda's convoy.
Back then, protesters threw bricks and stones at Nadda's vehicles while BJP leaders were going to a meeting of party workers in Diamond Harbour, ahead of the 2021 assembly elections.
Seven TMC leaders arrested
the police have now initiated a fresh investigation into the incident.
Molla is now in police custody for nine days, joining six other TMC leaders already arrested.