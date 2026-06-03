Imtiaz Jaleel named in TCS Nashik sexual harassment charge sheet
A sexual harassment and religious conversion case at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik just got more attention, with former AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel now mentioned in the police charge sheet.
The document, filed on May 22, also names TCS employees Danish Shaikh, Tausif Attar, and Nida Khan, plus AIMIM corporator Matin Patel, who allegedly helped Khan avoid arrest.
Matin Patel helped arrest Nida Khan
During questioning about Khan's whereabouts, Patel reportedly said, "Imtiyaz Jalil Sahib ko poochna padega," which led to Jaleel being included in the charge sheet.
After Khan was found and arrested (with help from Patel), city officials demolished some of Patel's properties—sparking protests led by Jaleel himself.
He admitted visiting Khan's family and said he was ready to face any inquiry.