Imtiaz Jaleel named in TCS Nashik sexual harassment charge sheet

Matin Patel helped arrest Nida Khan

During questioning about Khan's whereabouts, Patel reportedly said, "Imtiyaz Jalil Sahib ko poochna padega," which led to Jaleel being included in the charge sheet.

After Khan was found and arrested (with help from Patel), city officials demolished some of Patel's properties—sparking protests led by Jaleel himself.

He admitted visiting Khan's family and said he was ready to face any inquiry.