In Jaipur, Hindus shower petals on Muslims heading for 'Eid' prayers
In Jaipur, Hindus from the Hindu-Muslim Unity Committee showered rose petals on Muslims as they gathered for Eid ul-Fitr prayers at the Delhi Road Eidgah.
The moment, led by Rajasthan Chief Qazi Khalid Usmani and attended by thousands, quickly went viral for its uplifting message of interfaith unity, especially at a time when tensions have been high.
Videos of the event spread across social media
Videos of Hindus handing out flowers to people heading to pray have spread across social media, with many calling it a much-needed reminder of respect and togetherness.
It's a simple gesture that really struck a chord and reminded people of India's long tradition of celebrating different faiths side by side.
Muslims also reciprocate similar gestures during 'Diwali' and 'Holi'
As Syed Sajjad Hussan, who attended the event, shared, Muslims also reciprocate similar gestures during Diwali and Holi.
Similar scenes popped up in Mumbai and Prayagraj too, showing that this kind of mutual respect isn't rare: it's part of what keeps communities connected across India.