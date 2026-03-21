In Jaipur, Hindus shower petals on Muslims heading for 'Eid' prayers India Mar 21, 2026

In Jaipur, Hindus from the Hindu-Muslim Unity Committee showered rose petals on Muslims as they gathered for Eid ul-Fitr prayers at the Delhi Road Eidgah.

The moment, led by Rajasthan Chief Qazi Khalid Usmani and attended by thousands, quickly went viral for its uplifting message of interfaith unity, especially at a time when tensions have been high.