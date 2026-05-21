India advances 2 Chenab projects despite Indus Waters Treaty pause
India is moving forward with two big projects on the Chenab River, showing a more confident approach as the Indus Waters Treaty remains on hold.
First up is the ₹2,352 crore Chenab-Beas Link Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh, an 8.7-km tunnel that will send extra water from the Chenab to the Beas River system.
The second is a ₹268 crore sediment-bypass tunnel at Jammu and Kashmir's Salal Dam, designed to fix years of silt build-up and boost dam performance.
Projects boost hydroelectric power, tackle silt
Both projects are part of India's push to get smarter about using its western rivers and improve hydroelectric power.
The new tunnel aims to make the most of available water while staying within treaty limits, and the Salal Dam upgrade tackles long-standing issues with silt that have slowed things down for years.
Together, these moves highlight a shift in how India manages its water resources, especially in high-altitude regions.