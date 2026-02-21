India AI Impact Expo 2026 today: Traffic restrictions in Delhi

Bhairon Road, Bhagwan Das Road, Purana Qila Road, and Mathura Road are likely to be jammed. There could be sudden diversions at key junctions and extra security delays during VVIP movements (8-10am and 5-9pm). If you can, take alternative routes like Tilak Marg, Sikandra Road, or Ring Road to dodge the worst of it.

Metro timings, WhatsApp helpline, and more

Plan ahead—add at least 45-60 minutes to your usual travel time.

Metro's open from 9:15am via Gate 10 if you want a smoother ride.

For real-time updates or help, check official channels or ping the WhatsApp helpline at +91 87508 71493.

Stay patient and follow traffic staff instructions—they're there to help everyone get through the day a little easier.