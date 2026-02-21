India AI Impact Expo extended by a day: Visit now

The India AI Impact Expo at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, has been extended by a day—now running through February 21. Already drawing over 300,000 visitors to the overall India AI Impact Summit and inaugurated by PM Modi, the expo features more than 300 pavilions spread across 10 themed zones and 13 country pavilions.

Here's how to visit the expo You can visit on February 21 from 9:15am to 6:00pm in Ground Floor Halls 1, 6, and 14 or First Floor Halls 2-5.

Enter by car via Gate 4 (from 9:15am) or take the metro to Gate 10.

Don't forget your QR code and ID for entry; exhibitors get early access from 8:00am.

Parking, food, and transport inside the venue Parking at the venue is limited (and paid), but you can park at JLN Stadium, Purana Qila, or the Zoo and catch a shuttle to Gate 4.

There are also golf carts and food courts inside.

With vehicle restrictions in place, public transport is your best bet.