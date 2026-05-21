India and African Union postpone India-Africa Forum Summit amid Ebola
India
The big India-Africa Forum Summit, set for May 28-31 in New Delhi, has been put on hold because of the Ebola outbreak in Africa.
After talking things over with the African Union, India and the African Union agreed to postpone for everyone's safety.
The new dates will be announced once both sides agree.
India issues travel advisory, pledges support
India recently issued a travel advisory for people coming from high-risk countries like the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Uganda, and South Sudan, asking anyone with symptoms to check in with health officers at entry points.
Even though the summit is paused, India is standing by Africa during this health crisis and has promised support to help fight Ebola together.