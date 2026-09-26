India and Mongolia begin 18th Nomadic Elephant exercise in Uttarakhand
India
India and Mongolia have kicked off their 18th joint military exercise, Nomadic Elephant 2026, in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand.
Running until October 3, the drill is all about helping the Indian Army and Mongolian Armed Forces work better together and sharpen their combat skills through hands-on weapon training and tactical drills.
Mongolian arms training, Indian urban tactics
Mongolian troops are getting trained on small arms handling, while the Indian Army is sharing techniques for operating in built-up areas.
The exercise isn't just about military moves: there's also a cultural side, with Mongolian Classical Wrestling demos bringing a taste of tradition.