India and US in trade talks after US tariff proposal
India
India and the US are deep in trade talks after the US suggested new tariffs on goods from 54 countries, including India, over concerns about forced labor.
The move comes as India and the US continue negotiations on a bilateral trade agreement.
US proposes 10% to 12.5% tariffs
The US wants to add tariffs ranging from 10% to 12.5%, depending on how well countries crack down on forced labor.
India isn't happy with being labeled noncompliant and prefers sorting things out through negotiation, not sudden penalties.
Trade teams from both sides are meeting in New Delhi, hoping to reach a fair deal before any new tariffs kick in.