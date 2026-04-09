India and US meet in Washington on tech, energy, defense
India
India and the US held high-level meetings in Washington, D.C., where both sides discussed boosting their partnership in technology, energy, and defense.
The talks were held alongside US Ambassador Sergio Gor and top American officials, all aiming to make trade between the two countries stronger and more future-focused.
India, US discuss AI and minerals
A big part of the conversation was about working together on artificial intelligence, new tech, infrastructure projects, and securing important minerals.
India also plans to buy more energy from the US to power its growth.
On the defense front, leaders from both militaries met at Peterson Space Force Base to talk about deeper cooperation, showing both countries are serious about being long-term partners in key areas.