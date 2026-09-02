India August fuel sales jump gasoline 7.9% diesel 6.5%
India
India's fuel scene saw a shake-up in August 2026: gasoline sales jumped 7.9% and diesel rose 6.5%, thanks to more people traveling, booming vehicle sales, and a busy economy.
Diesel was especially in demand for farm irrigation as the monsoon weather acted up.
April-August LPG use down 15.9%
Looking at April to August, both fuels kept trending up, gasoline by 6.5%, diesel by 4.3%, showing India's recovery is picking up speed.
Aviation fuel (ATF) made a small comeback with air travel rising again, but LPG use dropped sharply (down 15.9%) as a shift to piped natural gas among households, eateries, and factories.