India, Bangladesh agree to deepen defense partnership at Dhaka Cantonment
India and Bangladesh just agreed to boost their defense partnership after a meeting at Dhaka Cantonment.
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi and Bangladesh Prime Minister's Defence Adviser Brigadier General (Ret.) Dr. AKM Shamsul Islam talked about teaming up on military training, officer exchanges, disaster response, and keeping their nearby seas secure.
India, Bangladesh to boost joint exercises
Both sides want their armed forces to work more closely: think more joint exercises and sharing expertise.
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi made it clear that India is ready to help Bangladesh strengthen its defense skills.
This push for deeper cooperation comes as the region faces security challenges, showing both countries are serious about having each other's backs.