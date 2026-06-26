India bans 16 fixed-dose combination medicines citing weak scientific evidence
India
India just banned 16 fixed-dose combination (FDC) medicines, including some popular antibiotics and aloe vera-based skin creams.
The government says these combinations don't have enough scientific backing to prove they work better together, so they're pulling them off shelves to keep treatments safe and effective.
ICMR warns of antibiotic resistance
Experts like Dr. Kamini Walia from ICMR have been warning for a while that using unnecessary drug combinations can lead to antibiotic resistance, higher costs, and even make infections worse.
If you're taking any of these banned medicines, it's a good idea to check with your doctor about safer options.