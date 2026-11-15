India bans lithium-ion battery black mass exports to retain minerals
India just banned the export of lithium-ion battery black mass and related waste.
The move, announced by the government, is all about keeping valuable minerals like lithium, cobalt, and nickel within the country for recycling instead of sending them abroad.
The goal? Cut down on imports and make India more self-sufficient in these critical resources.
Government announces ₹2,814cr processing scheme
This ban ties into India's bigger plan to ramp up its own mineral processing, especially for industries like electric vehicles and electronics.
The government is also investing an outlay of ₹2,814 crore for a new scheme that will focus on establishing an ecosystem for lithium and nickel processing.
Plus, with 57 battery recyclers already handling tons of old batteries each year, this policy should help them recycle even more efficiently while supporting a circular economy.