India begins fully digital census April 1 asking 33 questions
India is rolling out its first fully digital census on April 1, 2026, a big leap for how the country collects data.
It all starts with a house listing and housing census across eight states and union territories, where you'll be asked 33 questions about your home and access to basic amenities.
Two-phase digital census uses offline app
The census will run in two phases: first, the house listing; then, population details (including caste information), all collected digitally.
About 30 lakh enumerators will use a mobile app that works offline and supports 16 languages, even in remote areas.
You can also fill out your own details online using a special ID (no paperwork needed).
With over ₹11,700 crore set aside for this massive project, officials promise your info stays confidential and stress that everyone's participation really counts this time around.