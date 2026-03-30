India begins fully digital census April 1 asking 33 questions

Two-phase digital census uses offline app

The census will run in two phases: first, the house listing; then, population details (including caste information), all collected digitally.

About 30 lakh enumerators will use a mobile app that works offline and supports 16 languages, even in remote areas.

You can also fill out your own details online using a special ID (no paperwork needed).

With over ₹11,700 crore set aside for this massive project, officials promise your info stays confidential and stress that everyone's participation really counts this time around.