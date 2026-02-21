India, Brazil aim for $20 billion trade soon
Prime Minister Modi and Brazil's President Lula met in New Delhi, setting an ambitious goal: they want India-Brazil trade to hit $20 billion soon.
Lula said India and Brazil "can use our own currencies" for deals—rather than relying on the US dollar.
Trade on the rise
Trade between the two countries is already booming, driven by Brazilian exports like sugar, oil, and cotton.
There's more on the way too: a new Embraer plant in India is planned, while India's investments in Brazil are also growing.
Plus, with Brazil's massive rare earth reserves (think tech gadgets and green energy), this partnership could open doors for innovation—and help both nations have a bigger say on the global stage.