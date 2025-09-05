India-China border dispute is country's biggest challenge: Anil Chauhan India Sep 05, 2025

India's Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, has called the ongoing border dispute with China the country's biggest challenge and will continue to remain so.

Speaking in Gorakhpur on Friday, he pointed out that even though India and China are trying to improve their relationship after past tensions, the border issue remains a major challenge.

He also flagged Pakistan's proxy war as another serious concern.