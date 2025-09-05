India-China border dispute is country's biggest challenge: Anil Chauhan
India's Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, has called the ongoing border dispute with China the country's biggest challenge and will continue to remain so.
Speaking in Gorakhpur on Friday, he pointed out that even though India and China are trying to improve their relationship after past tensions, the border issue remains a major challenge.
He also flagged Pakistan's proxy war as another serious concern.
Balancing act for India amid nuclear-armed neighbors
The India-China border standoff isn't new—major clashes happened in eastern Ladakh back in 2020.
While there have been some recent efforts to ease tensions, things are still complicated since both China and Pakistan have nuclear weapons.
For India's leaders, it means careful planning and constant attention as they balance national security with tricky international relations.