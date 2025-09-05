Maharashtra clears 25-km elevated road to NMIA, cuts travel time
Big news for commuters: Maharashtra just cleared a 25-km elevated road connecting Thane directly to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).
The aim? Shrink your travel time from a tiring 90 minutes down to just 30.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is backing the project, and CIDCO will handle construction through a public-private partnership.
Road will have 6 lanes and 6 interchanges
The road will have six lanes, six interchanges, and let you cruise at up to 100km/h—helping ease traffic on busy routes like the Eastern Express Highway.
CIDCO has six months to get all permits; if things go smoothly, construction should take about three years (but land clearances could slow things down).
Tolls will be pricier than Mumbai's Atal Setu bridge
A one-way trip will cost ₹365, which is pricier than Mumbai's Atal Setu bridge. The toll will rise every year.
Still, this shortcut means faster airport access for millions—NMIA expects two million passengers at launch and up to nine million by 2038.
The new link could give a real boost to jobs and business in the region.