Australia: Indian government reassures diaspora amid anti-immigration protests
After anti-immigration protests, with a significant focus on Indian migration, broke out across Australia on August 31, the Indian government stepped up to reassure its diaspora.
Officials highlighted that Australian leaders have condemned the rallies and stressed their ongoing support for multiculturalism.
Analysis: Challenges of multiculturalism
The protests—driven by far-right groups upset about growing Indian migration—have sparked real worries about racism and belonging.
With Indians now calling Australia home and contributing significantly to its workforce, these tensions spotlight the challenges facing multicultural societies today.
India's public show of support also underlines how important people-to-people ties are for both countries.