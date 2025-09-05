No, Xi didn't send secret letter to Murmu: India
India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has shot down reports that Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a secret letter to President Droupadi Murmu earlier this year.
The rumored letter, which an anonymous Indian official quoted by Bloomberg said came from an anonymous Indian official, was supposed to have sparked better ties between India and China.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "The report claiming a letter was sent to President Droupadi Murmu by her Chinese counterpart is incorrect."
Alleged letter showed China was uneasy about India's US ties
This matters because the alleged letter reportedly showed China was uneasy about India's growing partnership with the US and wanted to nudge things in its favor—especially with all the ongoing trade tensions and border issues.
Even though both countries have agreed to keep talking after their 2020 Galwan clash, India's quick denial highlights how cautious things still are between these big neighbors, while India continues balancing its ties with both China and the US.