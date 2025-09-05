Italian police shut down Facebook group sharing women's private photos
Italian police have taken down a huge Facebook group called "Mia Moglie," where over 32,000 members were sharing intimate photos of women without their consent.
The group had been active since 2019, and its closure on August 20 followed more than 2,000 complaints to Meta and authorities.
Despite the shutdown, thousands of screenshots and images had already circulated across other platforms, making containment nearly impossible.
Offenders could face up to 6 years in prison
The "Mia Moglie" group was a serious violation of privacy and trust, with many images reportedly shared by the women's own partners.
Italy's law against non-consensual image sharing—passed in 2019—means offenders could face up to six years in prison.
Now, investigators are working to stop this harmful content from popping up elsewhere.