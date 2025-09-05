Italian police shut down Facebook group sharing women's private photos India Sep 05, 2025

Italian police have taken down a huge Facebook group called "Mia Moglie," where over 32,000 members were sharing intimate photos of women without their consent.

The group had been active since 2019, and its closure on August 20 followed more than 2,000 complaints to Meta and authorities.

Despite the shutdown, thousands of screenshots and images had already circulated across other platforms, making containment nearly impossible.