Jaishankar to attend virtual BRICS summit on US tariffs
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to join a virtual BRICS summit on September 8, hosted by Brazil's President Lula da Silva.
The big topic? Recent US trade tariffs on India and Brazil, which have sparked worries among BRICS countries about their economic impact and the need to team up in response.
US tariffs on India
The US slapped a 25% tariff on Indian imports, saying it's because of India buying Russian oil—a move India has called "unfair and unreasonable."
Brazil wants this summit to help BRICS countries push for fairer global trade rules and talk through how these one-sided decisions affect everyone.
The meeting is also a chance for these major economies to strengthen their ties while tackling other shared challenges.