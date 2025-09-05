Next Article
Odisha: 3 students injured as cement pieces fall on them
During Teachers's Day celebrations at Bahumagheri School in Odisha's Bhadrak district, three students—Shubhashree Kala, Shakuntala Mandal, and Srabani Kala—were injured when pieces of cement fell from the roof.
Thankfully, all three received treatment at Basudevpur Hospital and were returned to their homes after receiving treatment.
Students numbers have dropped to just 31
This accident has put a spotlight on the school's crumbling infrastructure.
Headmaster Prasanta Maji shared that rainwater leaks and falling plaster have been ongoing issues, causing student numbers to drop from 180 to just 31.
Despite several complaints to local authorities, no repairs have been made yet.
Locals are now urging for immediate action so something like this doesn't happen again.