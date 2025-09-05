Next Article
India will buy Russian oil if it suits us: FM
India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says the country will keep buying Russian oil if it suits India's needs, even as former US President Donald Trump criticizes the move.
She explained that decisions about oil imports are made with India's best interests in mind, not outside pressure.
We will take a call on what suits us best
Responding to Trump calling the Russian war on Ukraine "Modi's war," Sitharaman emphasized, "We will take a call on what suits us best."
Her message: India puts its own energy security and priorities first, no matter what others say.