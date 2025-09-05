Mumbai man kills wife, cuts her into 17 pieces

Authorities are using drones and fire brigades to search

Authorities are using drones and fire brigades to search for the rest of Muskan's remains across the city.

Senior Inspector Ashok Ratanparkhi shared that they're still figuring out the exact crime scene and weapon involved.

With Taha giving mixed statements about why he did it, two Special Investigation Teams are now on the case to make sure no detail is missed—including whether there were any disputes or other motives behind this tragic incident.