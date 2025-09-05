Bengal: Mud wall collapse during rain kills mother, 2 daughters

Neighbors helped after collapse; bodies sent for post-mortem

Neighbors responded immediately after the collapse, finding the family trapped under debris. Police recovered their bodies and sent them for post-mortem.

The Karmakars had begun building a concrete home under West Bengal's "Banglar Bari" scheme—launched in December 2024 after central funding for rural housing was stopped in 2021.

This incident highlights ongoing risks for families waiting for safer homes, even as state aid tries to fill the gap left by halted central support.