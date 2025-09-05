War is medium to achieve political objectives: CDS Anil Chauhan

Chauhan explained the military's job is to give leaders strategic choices and build their confidence. Drawing from Prussian ideas, he said "war is an extension of politics." He pointed to India's responses after major attacks—like the 2016 Uri surgical strikes, 2019 Balakot airstrikes after Pulwama, and this year's Operation Sindoor targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan—as examples of this approach.

Short, politically-driven conflicts on the rise globally: CDS

He described Operation Sindoor as part of today's changing style of warfare, where lessons from past missions matter.

Chauhan also emphasized India's push for teamwork across Army, Navy, and Air Force—and bringing cyber and space into its defense plans.

He warned that short, politically-driven conflicts are on the rise globally and urged staying alert against threats from both Pakistan and China.