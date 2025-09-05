Neighborly loan turns into brawl: Man attacked over ₹2 lakh
A money dispute between neighbors in Ahmedabad's Bapunagar area took a rough turn recently.
Vijayaben Soni, 57, had lent ₹2 lakh to her neighbor last year, but after months of reminders with no repayment, things got heated.
Last Monday, when her son Manish asked for the money back, an argument broke out and he was allegedly attacked by the borrower and his brother-in-law.
Accused brothers-in-law flee before police arrived
When Vijayaben and her husband stepped in to help their son, she ended up with a fractured hand.
Neighbors quickly called an ambulance while the accused fled before police arrived.
A complaint has been filed and police are investigating.
The whole episode is a reminder that lending money without paperwork or legal backup can sometimes lead to more trouble than expected—so it's smart to stay cautious and know your options.