Next Article
UP: Monkeys drown 2-month-old baby in water-filled drum
A tragic incident in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh has left a village shaken after monkeys broke into a home and caused the death of a two-month-old baby.
The monkeys reportedly took the sleeping infant and left him in a water-filled drum, leading to his drowning.
Despite the family's search after hearing noises on the roof, doctors could not save him.
Villagers demand action against monkey menace
This heartbreaking event has sparked anger among residents, who say monkey attacks and property damage have been ongoing issues for years.
Villagers feel let down by local authorities and the forest department for not stepping up sooner.
Now, they're demanding real solutions to control the monkey population and keep their community safe.