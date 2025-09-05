UP: Monkeys drown 2-month-old baby in water-filled drum India Sep 05, 2025

A tragic incident in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh has left a village shaken after monkeys broke into a home and caused the death of a two-month-old baby.

The monkeys reportedly took the sleeping infant and left him in a water-filled drum, leading to his drowning.

Despite the family's search after hearing noises on the roof, doctors could not save him.