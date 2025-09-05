Kerala: Liquor sales during Onam festival set new record

On Uthradam day itself, people bought ₹137 crore worth of liquor—up by over 9% from 2024. Six stores even crossed the ₹1 crore mark, with Karunagappally topping the list at ₹1.46 crore, followed by Kavanad and Edappal.

Liquor sales in Kerala from April to early September

From April to early September this year, total liquor sales hit nearly ₹9,000 crore—an 8.45% increase over last year—even as GST went up on other products like cigarettes and pan masala (but not alcohol).

The money from these sales is a big deal for Kerala's government: it helps fund welfare programs and keeps the state financially independent.