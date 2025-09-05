Air India Express flight makes priority landing in Indore

Pilot sent out 'PAN-PAN' call

The pilot sent out a "PAN-PAN" call, which is aviation-speak for "urgent but not an immediate danger."

This isn't an isolated event: just this past week, other Air India flights faced issues too—one had to turn back because of a fire alert, another was delayed by technical faults, and even Odisha's Chief Minister's flight got diverted due to bad weather.

If you're someone who flies or follows travel news, these back-to-back incidents highlight why safety checks matter and remind us how quickly crews have to respond when things go off-script.