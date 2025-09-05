Next Article
Railways to introduce new Vande Bharat Express between Jodhpur, Delhi
Indian Railways is planning to introduce a new Vande Bharat Express between Jodhpur and Delhi, aiming to make travel faster and smoother for everyone.
This upgrade will cut the usual trip by over an hour, giving Rajasthan even better rail connectivity—on top of the four Vande Bharat trains already running in the state.
Train can zip up to 160km/h
The new Vande Bharat can zip up to 160km/h and comes packed with features like comfy reclining seats, automatic doors, mobile charging points, mini pantries, and KAVACH safety tech.
With extras like CCTV cameras and emergency windows, it's designed for both comfort and peace of mind.
Plus, easier travel means more opportunities for trade and growth across Rajasthan.