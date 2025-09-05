Railways to introduce new Vande Bharat Express between Jodhpur, Delhi India Sep 05, 2025

Indian Railways is planning to introduce a new Vande Bharat Express between Jodhpur and Delhi, aiming to make travel faster and smoother for everyone.

This upgrade will cut the usual trip by over an hour, giving Rajasthan even better rail connectivity—on top of the four Vande Bharat trains already running in the state.