Tesla Model Y deliveries begin in India: Check prices, features
What's the story
Tesla has officially started delivering its Model Y electric SUV in India. The first unit was handed over to Maharashtra's Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik at the company's Bandra Kurla Complex showroom in Mumbai. Despite the excitement surrounding Tesla's entry into the Indian market, the response to Model Y has been lukewarm with just over 600 bookings so far since mid-July. The company is only selling the Model Y electric SUV in India at present.
Market strategy
Model Y prices start at ₹59.89 lakh
Currently, Tesla has two showrooms in India, one in Mumbai and the other in New Delhi. The Tesla Model Y is available in two variants in India: Standard RWD and Long Range RWD. The Standard RWD variant costs ₹59.89 lakh while the Long Range RWD variant comes at a price of ₹67.89 lakh (ex-showroom prices). The Standard model can go up to 500km on a single charge while the Long Range version stretches that to 622km.
Design aesthetics
The SUV features 2 touchscreens for entertainment and navigation
The exterior of the Model Y is designed for better aerodynamics with smooth curves, sharp edges, and full LED lights. It also features eight cameras for driver-assistance features. The interior comes with aluminium accents, premium materials, and two touchscreens - a 15.4-inch at the front and an 8-inch for rear passengers. The front seats are powered and ventilated, while second-row seats get power folding, heating as well as two-way adjustment options.