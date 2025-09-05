Tesla Model Y deliveries begin in India: Check prices, features

Market strategy

Model Y prices start at ₹59.89 lakh

Currently, Tesla has two showrooms in India, one in Mumbai and the other in New Delhi. The Tesla Model Y is available in two variants in India: Standard RWD and Long Range RWD. The Standard RWD variant costs ₹59.89 lakh while the Long Range RWD variant comes at a price of ₹67.89 lakh (ex-showroom prices). The Standard model can go up to 500km on a single charge while the Long Range version stretches that to 622km.