Eid-e-Milad holiday on wrong date sparks outrage in Kashmir

Religious leaders, politicians slam decision

Eid-e-Milad is a big deal in Kashmir, especially at the Hazratbal Shrine where large numbers gather.

After the crescent moon sighting established the correct date, local leaders asked to shift the holiday to September 6, but that request was ignored.

Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said not following lunar dates disrespects community traditions.

National Conference's Sakina Itoo called the decision "totally unjust," highlighting growing tensions between elected leaders and the current administration over respecting religious practices.